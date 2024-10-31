Tamirat Tola and Hellen Obiri look to defend their NYC marathon titles against strong fields

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending New York City Marathon champion Tamirat Tola is hoping to join select company on Sunday. Tola, who is from Ethiopia, is trying to become only the second runner to win both an Olympic gold and the NYC marathon in the same year, equaling the feat accomplished by Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya in 2021. If Tola does win in New York, he’ll be the first man to repeat as champion since Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya won in 2011 and 2013. The 2012 race was canceled because of Superstorm Sandy. Tola isn’t the only one looking to repeat. Defending champion Hellen Obiri of Kenya leads the women’s field. She is trying to become the first woman to win consecutive races since Mary Keitany of Kenya won three in a row from 2014-16.

