Tamberi puts on a show in Rome to win another European high jump title. The Paris Olympics are next

ROME (AP) — Olympic high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi clinched another European title and sealed his status as a favorite to defend gold at the upcoming Paris Games. Tamberi had already won the competition before he cleared a championship-record 2.37 meters on his first attempt to add more luster to his third title at the European athletics championships. Ukrainians Vladyslav Lavskyy and Oleh Doroshchuk took silver and bronze. Karsten Warholm of Norway and Femke Bol of the Netherlands won the men’s and women’s 400 hurdles by large margins. There was also a championship record in the triple jump when Jordan Diaz of Spain leaped 18.18 to improve on Jonathan Edwards’ mark of 17.99 from more than a quarter century ago.

