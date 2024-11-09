Tamar Bates scores 17 and Mark Mitchell has 16 to lead Missouri past Howard 77-62

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tamar Bates scored 17 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and Missouri defeated Howard 77-62. Missouri led by 12 at halftime but it took a late second-half run to put the game away. The Tigers’ lead was only 61-57 after Howard’s Marcus Dockery drilled a 3-pointer with 4 1/2 minutes to go in the second half. After the teams traded baskets, Missouri went on an 11-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Bates. The Tigers led 74-59 heading to the final minute and Anthony Robinson II, who finished with 13 points, made 3 of 4 free throws to wrap up the win. Dockery led Howard with 14 points.

