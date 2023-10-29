Talton’s 4 FGs, Toney’s pick-6 help Nevada beat New Mexico 34-24

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Brandon Talton kicked field goals of 34, 47, 52 and 22 yards, Richard Toney Jr. returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdowns and Nevada beat New Mexico 34-24. Brendon Lewis completed 8 of 16 passes for 92 yards and added 64 yards rushing on 11 carries for Nevada. The Wolf Pack, who beat San Diego State 6-0 last week to end a 16-game skid, has won back-to-back games for the first time since they won the first two games of the 2022 season. Devon Dampier and Jacory Croskey-Merritt each scored on a short touchdown run for New Mexico in the fourth quarter.

