Talor Gooch leads after 1st round of LIV Golf in Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Talor Gooch has upstaged the more-fancied names on the LIV Golf tour by shooting a 10-under 62 to take a four-stroke lead after the first round of the inaugural Australian tournament in Adelaide. The 31-year-old American started with a par on his opening hole in the shotgun-start format but then had 10 birdies, including five in a row. Two more players in the unfancied category — Richard Bland and Dean Burmester — shot 66s and are tied for second. Danny Lee is among five players tied for fourth. He won the second LIV event in Arizona last month. British Open champion and local favorite Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka had 69s. Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson shot 70.

