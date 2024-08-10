Talley leads Malixi 1 up halfway through US Women’s Amateur final in US Girls’ rematch

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Asterisk Talley led Rianne Malixi 1 up halfway through the U.S. Women’s Amateur championship match Saturday, three weeks after Malixi routed Talley in the U.S. Girls’ Junior final. Because of expected rain Sunday at Southern Hills, the first 18 holes of the 36-hole championship match were moved to Saturday. Last month in the junior event, Malixi beat Talley 8 and 7 at El Caballero in Tarzana, California, the largest championship-match blowout in tournament history. The 17-year-old Malixi, from the Philippines, is trying to become the second player to win both events in the same year, joining Eun Jeong Seong in 2016. The 15-year-old Talley is from Chowchilla, California.

