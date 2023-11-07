Talisca’s hat trick powers Al-Nassr to 3-2 win over Al-Duhail in Asian Champions League

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Anderson Talisca’s hat trick gave Al-Nassr a 3-2 win over Al-Duhail in the Asian Champions League with Philippe Coutinho scoring both goals for the Qatari team. The victory puts the Saudi Arabian team, which rested Cristiano Ronaldo, in control of Group E with four wins from four and needing just a point from the two remaining games to reach knockout stage. Al-Duhail was eliminated.

