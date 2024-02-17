Talia von Oelhoffen hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift No. 11 Oregon State past No. 9 UCLA 79-77

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen made a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer to lift No. 11 Oregon State to a 79-77 victory over No. 9 UCLA. After an official’s review, the basket counted and the Beavers (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) had their sixth straight win. Oregon State rallied from seven points down in the final three minutes. Von Oelhoffen finished with 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and Timea Gardiner had a career-high 21 points. Lauren Betts scored a career-high 24 points to lead UCLA (19-5, 8-5). The Bruins appeared to have won the game when Betts connected on a 15-foot jumper with 1.1 seconds left for a 77-76 lead. But Oregon State had one final opportunity and converted.

