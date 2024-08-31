Tale of two programs: Georgia still on top, Clemson still trying to finds its way

ATLANTA (AP) — One program on top of the college football world. Another trying to recapture its former glory. Nothing much changed Saturday for Georgia or Clemson. The No. 1 Bulldogs began another season of enormous expectations with an overpowering 34-3 victory, while the 14th-ranked Tigers looked like a once-dominant program still struggling to find its way. Going for its third national championship in four seasons, Georgia played the first of what it hopes will be three games this season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Atlanta venue will host the Southeastern Conference championship in December and the national title game in January. For Clemson, it’s back to the drawing board. The Tigers missed the playoff the last three seasons, and this was their third-worst loss of the Dabo Swinney era.

