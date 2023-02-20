Talbot to miss 2023 WNBA season after injury in Australia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forward Stephanie Talbot will miss the upcoming WNBA season after getting hurt in her native Australia. The Los Angeles Sparks say they learned that Talbot suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for the Adelaide Lightning of the WNBL. Three weeks ago, Talbot signed a two-year deal with the Sparks. She averaged 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 34 games with the Seattle Storm last year. Talbot also has played for Phoenix and Minnesota during her five seasons in the WNBA.

