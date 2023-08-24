Taking the next step: Race walking celebrates a finish-line proposal at world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — You might say Hana Burzalova walked right into this. As the Slovakian race walker crossed the finish line of the 35-kilometer race at world championships, Burzalova was greeted by her boyfriend, Dominik Cerny, who dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him. The answer: Yes. Better than gold. Cerny had finished the men’s race about an hour before his new fiancee. He said there are no immediate plans for their next big walk — down the aisle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.