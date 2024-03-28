Taking over at Washington feels very personal for Danny Sprinkle

SEATTLE (AP) — Danny Sprinkle says it’s very personal for him to take over as the new head coach at Washington. Sprinkle played in college at Montana State and his first job as a head coach came with his alma mater. The feelings, he says, are very similar taking over at Washington. Sprinkle’s dad, Bill, played football at Washington and the family has been Husky fans for decades. But with that comes pressure to help turnaround a Washington program that has only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the past 12 years. Sprinkle left Utah State after one season to take the Washington job. He led the Aggies to the Mountain West regular season title.

