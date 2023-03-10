‘Take it or leave it’: Fury wants 70-30 split to fight Usyk

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury is only interested in fighting Oleksandr Usyk to become undisputed world heavyweight champion if he gets 70% of the earnings from the bout. Time looks to be running out to arrange a deal between the two titleholders. Usyk’s promoter says an offer of a 60-40 split to the winner has been rejected by Fury and his camp. Fury is the WBC champion. He has taken to Instagram to make clear his demands. Fury says “Usyk, you and your team are worth 30%. You either take it or you leave it.” Usyk holds the WBO, WBA and IBF belts.

