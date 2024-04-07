Takaoka earns shutout, White scores as Vancouver Whitecaps defeat Toronto

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Yohei Takaoka stopped the two shots he faced while Brian White scored as the Vancouver Whitecaps earned a 4-0 win over Toronto. White’s goal put the Whitecaps (4-1-1) up for good at 1-0 in the sixth minute. The Whitecaps also got one goal from Fafa Picault, one more from Ryan Gauld and another one from Ranko Veselinovic. Alessandro Schopf, Andreas Cubas and Ryan Raposo each tallied an assist. Sean Johnson had three saves in his return to Toronto’s lineup after missing four games with a hamstring injury. Lorenzo Insigne (hamstring), Richie Laryea (hamstring), Raoul Petretta (thigh) and Brandon Servania (knee) did not play for Toronto.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.