Takahiro Hataji wins New Zealand Open for 1st professional title

QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand (AP) — Takahiro Hataji has won his first professional tournament and became the first Japanese player to win the New Zealand Golf Open when he took out the 103rd edition of the event at the Millbrook Resort. Hataji shot a flawless 4-under final round of 67 for a four-round total of 17-under-par to win by a stroke from Australian Scott Hend.

