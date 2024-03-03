Takahiro Hataji wins New Zealand Open for 1st professional title

By The Associated Press
Japan's Takahiro Hataji holds his trophy aloft after winning the New Zealand Golf Open at the Millbrook Resort, in Arrowtown, New Zealand, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (Evan Barnes/Photosport via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Evan Barnes]

QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand (AP) — Takahiro Hataji has won his first professional tournament and became the first Japanese player to win the New Zealand Golf Open when he took out the 103rd edition of the event at the Millbrook Resort. Hataji shot a flawless 4-under final round of 67 for a four-round total of 17-under-par to win by a stroke from Australian Scott Hend.

