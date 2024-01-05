Tajon Buchanan set to become 1st Canadian to play in Serie A after transfer to Italian leader Inter

MILAN (AP) — Tajon Buchanan is set to become the first Canadian to play in Serie A after his transfer from Brugge to Italian leader Inter Milan was announced. He says “it’s a big achievement” to be the first Canadian in Italy’s top division. The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the transfer fee for the 24-year-old Buchanan was 7 million euros ($7.7 million) but could rise to 10 million euros ($11 million) with bonuses. Buchanan will earn about 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) per season with a contract through 2027-28. Buchanan gives coach Simone Inzaghi a new option on the right wing with Juan Cuadrado injured and Denzel Dumfries’ contract still not renewed.

