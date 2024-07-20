Taj Bradley of Rays has 0.92 ERA since early June, lower than even Pirates’ Paul Skenes

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Taj Bradley has a 0.92 ERA over eight starts going back to June 8. It is the best in the major leagues during that span, even lower than the 1.14 mark that belongs to Pittsburgh Pirates sensation Paul Skenes. The 23-year-old right-hander pitched seven shutout innings of one-hit ball in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 9-1 rout of the New York Yankees on Saturday. Six years ago, Bradley was an outfielder for Redan High in Stone Mountain, Georgia, when coach Alexander Wyche put him on the mound one day.

