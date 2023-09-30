Taiwanese sisters take gold in women’s doubles tennis at the Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Taiwanese sisters Chan Yung-jan and Chan Hao-ching took gold Saturday in women’s doubles tennis at the Asian Games and are now looking ahead to next year’s Olympics in Paris. Chan Yung-jan told reporters after beating Lee Ya-hsuan and Liang En-shuo, also Taiwanese, 6-4, 6-3 in the final. Host China has been dominating the games, with more than 200 medals overall won by Day 7 of the two-week competition, about as many as the combined total of second and third place Japan and South Korea.

