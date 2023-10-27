Taiwanese, Chinese players share 2nd-round lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur at Royal Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lin Chuan-tai of Taiwan and Ding Wenyi of China have moved into a share of the second-round lead at the Asia-Pacific Amateur at Royal Melbourne. Lin shot a 5-under 67 and Ding 70 for two-round totals of 139. There was a four-way tie for third, including first-round leader Kazmua Kobori of New Zealand, who shot 75. After tough conditions at Royal Melbourne over the first two rounds, the cut for the top 60 players and ties was made at 12-over 154. The tournament winner receives an invitation to the 2024 Masters and a spot in next year’s British Open at Royal Troon, along with being exempt from qualifying for the British Amateur.

