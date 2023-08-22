Taiwan looks tough at Little League World Series with star Fan Chen-Jun leading the way

Kuei-Shan Little League from Taoyuan, Taiwan, has dominated its first two games of the Little League World Series and has done so in style. It pitched a perfect game and cruised past Canada 6-0 last Thursday and then no-hit Japan 10-0. That’s 16 total runs for Taiwan and no hits for its opponents. The Taiwan region, which won 17 Little League World Series titles between 1969 and 1996, could be returning to form. Taiwan has gotten offensive contributions up and down its lineup, and its pitching has completely shut down opposing batters so far.

