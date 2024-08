Taiwan asks for investigation into a fan at Olympic badminton having a sign taken away and ripped up

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s government on Monday called on French authorities to investigate an incident at the Paris Olympics men’s doubles badminton final against China when a Taiwan supporter had her sign reading, “Let’s go Taiwan,” ripped from her hands and torn up.

The Taiwan Foreign Ministry described the incident as violent and against the Olympic values of friendship and respect. A towel with a similar sentiment was also stolen off a fan during the match, in which Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin beat China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang to win gold.

The Badminton World Federation did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the situation.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary and rejects all manifestations of the island’s independent identity. Chinese students and undercover officers living abroad are frequently deployed to disrupt support for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and the traditionally Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang, according to Taiwan’s de-facto ambassador to France, Wu Chih-chung.

China constantly subjects Taiwan to political isolation and military threats, and the island is only allowed to participate in the Olympics and other international competitions under the name Chinese Taipei. It cannot fly its own flag or play its national anthem.

Despite that, Taiwanese fans at the match sang the anthem during the medal ceremony, drawing a huge wave of support online and in local media.

