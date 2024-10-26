Taisun Phommachanh guides Massachusetts to 35-7 victory over FCS member Wagner

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Taisun Phommachanh threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores in the first half to spark Massachusetts to a 35-7 victory over FCS member Wagner. Phommachanh finished off a four-play, 92-yard drive with a 36-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Harding for a 7-0 lead after one quarter for independent UMass (2-6), which will join the Mid-American Conference next season. Phommachanh added scoring runs covering 3 yards early in the second quarter and 4 yards with 22 seconds left to send the Minutemen into halftime with a 21-0 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.