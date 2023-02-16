Taillon working on new slider in spring training with Cubs

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Jameson Taillon had been thinking about a new slider for a couple of years. When his new team also brought up the idea, he was more than ready to give it a shot. Taillon is working on a new sweeper slider in his first spring training since he finalized a four-year contract with the Chicago Cubs that is worth roughly $68 million. The 6-foot-5 right-hander is hoping his new version can essentially replace his previous slider. Taillon said he felt like his slider had underperformed for a while. But the COVID-19 pandemic and baseball’s labor lockout hampered his ability to try a new version.

