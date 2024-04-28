Taijuan Walker makes a slick behind-the-back catch in his Phillies season debut

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Taijuan Walker returned to the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies and made a sensational behind-the-back catch of Padres rookie Jackson Merrill’s line drive to start a double play in the second inning. Merrill hit a shot back to the mound on a curveball and Walker, a right-hander, turned slightly and reached behind his back to make the catch. He then doubled Xander Bogaerts off first. Merrill looked perplexed as he took off his helmet and headed back to the dugout. Walker was making his season debut. He opened the season on the injured list with right shoulder soreness.

