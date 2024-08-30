Taijuan Walker hopes move to bullpen can help him find success for Phillies in stretch run

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taijuan Walker keeps the faith he can return to Philadelphia’s rotation. Winless since early May and with a 6.50 ERA on the season, Walker knows a spot in the starting rotation won’t happen this year. The Phillies gave Walker the hook this week and demoted him to the bullpen. The Phillies hope the move can help the right-hander fix issues with velocity and command that spoiled his season. The Phillies have essentially turned Walker into a mop-up reliever down the stretch as they chase an NL East title. The Phillies have lost his last nine starts.

