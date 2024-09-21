Tai Felton shines again as Maryland cruises past Villanova 38-20

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tai Felton caught 14 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown to continue his stellar season and Maryland scored on its first four drives en route to a 38-20 victory over Villanova . Billy Edwards Jr. completed 28 of 32 passes for a career-high 328 yards and two scores, Roman Hemby and Nolan Ray each ran for TDs and Kaden Prather caught a 19-yard TD pass to open a ruthlessly efficient first half. In its final non-conference game and only matchup against FCS opposition, Maryland outgained Villanova 326-51 in the first two quarters to enter halftime with a 24-0 advantage. The only blemish before the break was Colby McDonald’s fumble inside the red zone that halted a potential fifth consecutive scoring drive with 27 seconds remaining.

