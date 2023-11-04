Tahj Smith throws two touchdown passes, Morgan State defeats Delaware State 24-17

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tahj Smith threw two touchdown passes and Morgan State defeated Delaware State 24-17. The Bears led 10-0 at halftime after a short field goal by Beckett Leary and JJ Davis’ 24-yard touchdown run. Smith’s 53-yard TD pass to Tyler Wilkins pushed the lead to 17-0 early in the third quarter. The Hornets closed to 17-14 with third-quarter touchdown runs of 18 yards by Marquis Gillis and 4 yards by Jaden Sutton. Morgan State went up by 10 in the fourth quarter when Smith threw 3 yards to Anthony James Jr. for a touchdown.

