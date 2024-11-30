Tahj Brooks shines in final home game as Texas Tech routs West Virginia 52-15

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Tahj Brooks ran for a season-high 188 yards and three touchdowns in the final home game for Texas Tech’s all-time leading rusher, and the Red Raiders rolled to a 52-15 victory over West Virginia. Texas Tech kept alive faint hopes to reach the Big 12 championship game by winning eight games in the regular season for the first time since 2009 under the late Mike Leach. Garrett Greene threw an interception and lost a fumble on Terrell Tilmon’s strip sack as the Mountaineers raised more questions about the future of coach Neal Brown by falling behind 35-3 before halftime.

