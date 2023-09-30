Tagovailoa’s big game helps Maryland improve to 5-0 with 44-17 rout of Indiana; Ohio State up next

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 352 yards and accounted for all six Maryland touchdowns, leading the Terrapins to a 44-17 rout of Indiana and their first 5-0 start since 2001. Tai Felton caught seven passes for 134 yards and three first-half TDs for the Terrapins, who are 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since joining the league before the 2014 season. Now they face their first big test of the season when they play at No. 4 Ohio State next weekend. Brendan Sorsby threw two touchdown passes in the final quarter for Indiana.

