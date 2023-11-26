Tagovailoa throws for 361 yards and sets Big Ten passing mark as Maryland beats Rutgers 42-24

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw three touchdowns, ran for another and set the Big Ten Conferernce record for career passing yards in leading Maryland to a 42-24 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. Tagovailoa hit 24 of 31 passes for 361 yards as the bowl-eligible Terrapins (7-5, 4-5) scored TDs on their first four possessions and never looked back in handing Rutgers (6-6, 3-6) its fourth straight loss. Tagovailoa came into the game needing 268 yards passing to overtake Curtis Painter of Purdue for the conference career mark (11,163). He finished with 11,256 yards. Gavin Wimsatt scored on two sneaks and threw a TD for Rutgers.

