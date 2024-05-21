Tagovailoa misses Dolphins’ OTA day to attend Saban’s charity golf tournament

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa was not with the Miami Dolphins for Tuesday’s organized team activities, evidently for a very good reason. He was at a charity golf tournament in Alabama hosted by now-retired Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, his college coach — an absence that the Dolphins were perfectly fine with. That said, Tagovailoa has also missed some time in recent weeks for non-golf reasons, presumably amid the talks between his representation and the team on an extension that could push the salary of Miami’s starting quarterback to somewhere around $50 million annually.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.