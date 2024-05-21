Tagovailoa misses Dolphins’ OTA day to attend Saban’s charity golf tournament

By The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel answers questions during a news conference before an NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at the Dolphins training facility in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa was not with the Miami Dolphins for Tuesday’s organized team activities, evidently for a very good reason. He was at a charity golf tournament in Alabama hosted by now-retired Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, his college coach — an absence that the Dolphins were perfectly fine with. That said, Tagovailoa has also missed some time in recent weeks for non-golf reasons, presumably amid the talks between his representation and the team on an extension that could push the salary of Miami’s starting quarterback to somewhere around $50 million annually.

