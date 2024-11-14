Tagovailoa, Dolphins look to build on strong Monday night performance when they host Raiders

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are looking to build on Monday’s strong performance against the Las Angeles Rams when they host the struggling Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Raiders are coming off a blowout loss to Cincinnati. Las Vegas is going with QB Gardner Minshew despite his struggles this season. He has thrown eight interceptions and has four fumbles. The Dolphins are hoping to win just their second home game of the season.

