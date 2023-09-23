Tagovailoa, defense lead Maryland to an 31-9 victory Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns and also ran for another and Maryland’s defense forced five turnovers Saturday as the Terrapins beat Michigan State 31-9. Tagovailoa completed 21 of 36 passes for 223 yards to lead the Terrapins to touchdowns on three of their four first-half drives. Maryland’s defense forced three interceptions and two fumbles. The Spartans have dropped their first two games under Harlon Barnett who was appointed interim coach to replace Mel Tucker after he was suspended Sept. 10 pending the results of an outside investigation into a report that he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy.

