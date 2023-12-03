Tagovailoa and Big Ten’s Maryland to face SEC’s Auburn in Music City Bowl on Dec. 30

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) looks to throw a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Corey Sipkin]

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is set to lead Maryland against Auburn in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. The Terrapins are seeking to win three bowl games in three years for the first time in program history. Tagovailoa already holds the Big Ten career passing mark with more than 11,000 yards. Auburn is 6-6 in coach Hugh Freeze’s first year and trying to snap a three-game losing streak in bowls. The Tigers lost to playoff-bound rival Alabama on a last-minute, fourth-and-31 touchdown pass to close the regular season.

