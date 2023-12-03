Tagovailoa and Big Ten’s Maryland to face SEC’s Auburn in Music City Bowl on Dec. 30

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is set to lead Maryland against Auburn in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. The Terrapins are seeking to win three bowl games in three years for the first time in program history. Tagovailoa already holds the Big Ten career passing mark with more than 11,000 yards. Auburn is 6-6 in coach Hugh Freeze’s first year and trying to snap a three-game losing streak in bowls. The Tigers lost to playoff-bound rival Alabama on a last-minute, fourth-and-31 touchdown pass to close the regular season.

