Tage Thompson is returning to Sabres’ lineup ahead of schedule for their game against Detroit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson is returning to the Sabres’ lineup well ahead of initial projections. The first-line center has been cleared to play in Buffalo’s home game Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Thompson led the team in scoring the past two seasons. He has missed nine games with an upper-body injury after blocking a shot with his left arm last month. Thompson was originally projected to miss four to six weeks.

