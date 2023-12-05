Tage Thompson is returning to Sabres’ lineup ahead of schedule for their game against Detroit

By JOE YERDON The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson (72) controls the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Thompson will return to the lineup Tuesday night, Dec. 5, 2023, against the Detroit Red Wings. Thompson missed the past nine games with an upper-body injury he sustained when he blocked a shot with his arm Nov. 14 in a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson is returning to the Sabres’ lineup well ahead of initial projections. The first-line center has been cleared to play in Buffalo’s home game Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Thompson led the team in scoring the past two seasons. He has missed nine games with an upper-body injury after blocking a shot with his left arm last month. Thompson was originally projected to miss four to six weeks.

