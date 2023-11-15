Tage Thompson could miss ‘significant time’ after blocking shot in Sabres loss to Bruins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres will be without star forward Tage Thompson for the foreseeable future because of an injury he sustained blocking a shot. Thompson was injured in the second period of the Sabres’ 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday when he blocked a shot by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. The shot went off Thompson’s left wrist about 11 minutes into the period. Thompson winced in pain before he headed back to the bench. He did not return to the game. Sabres coach Don Granato says he could miss “significant time.” Thompson was Buffalo’s leading scorer a year ago with 94 points.

