Tafari scores late to lift Dallas to 1-0 victory over Austin

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Defender Nkosi Tafari scored late in second-half stoppage time to rally FC Dallas to a 1-0 victory over Austin FC. Tafari ended a scoreless duel when he used an assist from fellow defender Marco Farfan in the seventh minute of extra time to score his third goal this season. Dallas (9-9-6) won for only the second time in the 16 matches in which Jesús Ferreira has failed to score. Austin (9-11-5) falls to 0-3-1 in four all-time trips to Frisco. Maarten Paes had two saves to earn the clean sheet for Dallas. Brad Stuver saved four shots for Austin.

