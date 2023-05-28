Tafari scores in stoppage time to help Dallas tie Earthquakes 1-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nkosi Tafari scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally FC Dallas to a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. Neither team scored until Benjamin Kikanović found the net for San Jose (5-5-4) in the 70th minute with an assist from Tanner Beason. It was the first goal of the season for Kikanović after scoring six times last season. Tafari, a defender, used assists from Alan Velasco and José Martínez to score the equalizer for Dallas (6-3-5). San Jose’s Judson Silva Tavares was hit with a red card in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

