Tae Davis, Markus Burton power Notre Dame to 86-77 win over Buffalo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Tae Davis scored a career-high 27 points, Markus Burton added 19 points in a near triple-double and Notre Dame defeated Buffalo 86-77. The Fighting Irish trailed by two at halftime but opened the second half with a 24-2 run, including 20 points in a row, and did not trail again. Braeden Shrewsberry scored 11 points in the run and Notre Dame led 62-42 with 13 1/2 minutes remaining. The Bulls quickly got within 11 and eventually cut their deficit to seven with 7 1/2 minutes to go. Although the teams traded baskets — and Notre Dame made free throws — for the most part over the next 6 1/2 minutes, Buffalo did not get closer than seven points and the Fighting Irish led 82-72 heading to the final minute.

