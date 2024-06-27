FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Tadej Pogacar was infected with COVID-19 during his Tour de France preparations. The two-time champion revealed the news in a pre-race news conference two days before the race starts in Florence. The Slovenian is aiming for the rare Tour and Giro d’Italia double after dominating the Italian race last month. He said that COVID-19 only prevented him from training for one day. Pogacar won the Tour in 2020 and 2021 and then finished runner-up to Jonas Vingegaard the last two years. The last rider to win the Giro and the Tour in the same year was Marco Pantani in 1998.

