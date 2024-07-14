Tadej Pogacar conquers scorching Pyrenean climb to win stage 15 of Tour de France

PLATEAU DE BEILLE, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar demonstrates his climbing dominance once again by winning the grueling 15th stage of the Tour de France on Bastille Day with a scorching ascent to the Plateau de Beille. He kept the yellow jersey. The marathon stage on France’s national day was nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) long and featured four big climbs before an even harder grind up to Plateau de Beille. Pogacar attacked with 5 kilometers remaining during the final “hors catégorie” (beyond category) climb, solidifying his reputation as the master of the mountains. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard is now 3 minutes, 9 seconds behind Pogacar overall.

