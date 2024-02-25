Table-topping Multan rounds off home leg of PSL by handing Quetta first loss

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Table-topping Multan Sultans rounded off its home leg of the Pakistan Super League by handing Quetta Gladiators its first defeat. Half centuries by Reeza Hendricks (72) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (51) provided Multan with a strong total of 180-4 with Tayyab Tahir also contributing a meaningful 35 off 22 balls in his first game of the season after Dawid Malan fell ill. Quetta failed to capitalize on good starts and was restricted to 167-9 as fast bowlers Mohammad Ali (3-19) and David Willey (3-37) led Multan to a convincing 13-run win. Multan’s four wins in five home games gave last year’s finalist eight points while Quetta, which won three successive games before Sunday’s loss, is second with six points.

