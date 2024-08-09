Table tennis player Ma Long makes history for China at Paris Games with his sixth Olympic gold medal

PARIS (AP) — Ma Long has become the Chinese athlete with the most gold medals in the history of the Olympics when he helped China win the men’s table tennis team final at the Paris Games. China defeat Sweden for its fifth straight Olympic victory in the team event. Ma secured his sixth gold to become the most decorated table tennis Olympian. The 35-year-old Ma won at least one gold medal in every Summer Games since London in 2012. Ma is the only player with four gold medals in the team event.

