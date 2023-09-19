Tab Ramos hired as assistant coach of New England Revolution after Bruce Arena departure

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. star midfielder Tab Ramos was hired as an assistant coach by the New England Revolution, whose staff has been in transition. New England announced on Aug. 1 that coach Bruce Arena had been put on leave after an investigation began of allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks. Richie Williams was appointed interim coach. Arena quit on Sept. 9 after Major League Soccer said the probe “confirmed certain of these allegations” without publicly specifying any of them. Three days later, the Revolution appointed Clint Peay interim coach. He had been coach of New England’s reserve team since 2019.

