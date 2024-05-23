T20 World Cup uses cricket’s fast and furious format. The tempo appeals to new and existing fans

The first cricket World Cup to be hosted on U.S. soil starts June 1 and will be shared with countries in the Caribbean. It will be in the Twenty20 format. The fastest and most action-packed version of cricket, T20 doesn’t require any breaks for tea or lunch. Unlike test cricket matches which can span five days and still not end with a winner, T20 is over in about three hours. Bowling attacks use a white, leather ball to try to knock over three wooden stumps. Each team gets to bat for one inning of 20 overs, or 120 deliveries in total from the bowlers, hence the name Twenty20.

