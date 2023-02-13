T20 World Cup: England 2 from 2, South Africa back on track

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — England has made it two from two at the Women’s T20 World Cup with a four-wicket win over Ireland in Paarl, South Africa. England bowled the Irish out for just 105 after three wickets each from spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn. But England’s run chase was scratchy. Teenager Alice Capsey’s 51 from 22 balls was the key as England got home and stayed top of Group 2 ahead of India. South Africa got back on track by bowling New Zealand out for 67 to win by 65 runs. South Africa had surprisingly lost the tournament opener to Sri Lanka.

