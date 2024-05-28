T20 warmup match between England and Pakistan abandoned because of rain, damaging World Cup prep

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The T20 World Cup preparations of England and Pakistan have been further hurt after the third match of their warmup series was abandoned without any play possible in Cardiff because of rain. The first match of the series was also wiped out before England won the second T20 by 23 runs in Edgbaston on Saturday. The fourth and final match of the series is at The Oval in London on Thursday. The T20 World Cup begins on Saturday in the United States and the Caribbean. England’s opening match is against Scotland in Barbados on June 4 and Pakistan plays for the first time on June 6 against the U.S.

