T.J. Watt feels ‘great’ after returning from concussion protocol, will play against Colts

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A few days in concussion protocol did not slow down T.J. Watt. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker says he feels “great” and expects to play when the Steelers (7-6) visit Indianapolis (7-6). Watt reported concussion-like symptoms the day after taking a knee to the facemask from New England running back Ezekiel Elliott on the first play of what became a 21-18 loss to the Patriots. Watt missed a handful of snaps during the game while being checked, but said the next day there was “some stuff going on.” Watt was a full participant most of the week during practice and does not plan to have any restrictions against the Colts.

