Szokol up by 3 after opening of Women’s World Championship

By The Associated Press
FILE - Elizabeth Szokol reacts after hitting from the sixth tee during the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup, Oct. 10, 2021, in West Caldwell, N.J. Szokol shot an 8-under-64 on Thursday, March 2, 2023 for a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

SINGAPORE (AP) — Elizabeth Szokol shot an 8-under-64 for a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Women’s World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. The 28-year-old American was three shots ahead of Yuka Saso and four clear of a pack of six others including No. 2-ranked Nelly Korda. Top-ranked Lydia Ko and No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul both shot 70 and No. 3 Minjee Lee had   a72.  Nelly Korda’s sister Jessica Korda shot 76 and Brooke Henderson had a 78.

