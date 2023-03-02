Szokol up by 3 after opening of Women’s World Championship

SINGAPORE (AP) — Elizabeth Szokol shot an 8-under-64 for a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Women’s World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. The 28-year-old American was three shots ahead of Yuka Saso and four clear of a pack of six others including No. 2-ranked Nelly Korda. Top-ranked Lydia Ko and No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul both shot 70 and No. 3 Minjee Lee had a72. Nelly Korda’s sister Jessica Korda shot 76 and Brooke Henderson had a 78.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.