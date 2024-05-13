Szegedi hat trick sparks UCLA women to 7-4 victory over Cal in NCAA water polo title match

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — UCLA freshman Panni Szegedi scored three goals in the final 8:43 for her second hat trick in a row and the unbeaten and top-ranked Bruins pulled away for a 7-4 victory over the third-seeded California Golden Bears at the Spieker Aquatics Complex, winning their eighth NCAA women’s water polo championship. Szegedi and coach Adam Wright helped the Bruins (26-0) claim their first title since a record streak of five in a row from 2005-09.

